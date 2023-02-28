Revealed: Shady Fund Putin Uses to Buy His Lover Apartments
DON'T KISS AND TELL
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been helping provide apartments for his rumored mistress and mother of his children, Alina Kabaeva, by using a secret fund, according to an investigation by journalists at The Project. The fund, tied to a Cypriot company Ermira and related entities, purchased four apartments in the fall of 2011 in Sochi at the direction of Kabaeva. Kabaeva allegedly instructed the fund to register the apartments in other people’s names. One $15 million penthouse is a whopping 2,600 square meter apartment with a swimming pool, a movie theater, and even its own helipad. The Project also obtained images inside of Putin’s Valdai residence, which show sweeping ceilings and ruby-encrusted chandeliers. Putin likely had a secret railroad constructed in 2018 nearby, by which he allegedly travels in an armored train, The Project reported. The report also revealed that, through a series of trademark transfers, some profits from the vodka brand Putinka have been funneled to Putin.