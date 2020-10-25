Revolver Found in John Gilligan’s Villa Could be That Used to Kill Irish Journalist Veronica Guerin

Read it at Guardian
Joint forces in Spain and Ireland are examining a revolver found during a raid on Irish drug trafficker John Gilligan’s Spanish villa to determine if it was used to kill journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996. Guerin was killed by a gang tied to Gilligan, who threatened her and her son, but the convicted drug trafficker was acquitted of ordering her murder in 2001 over lack of evidence. At the time, a Dublin court ruled that while they had “grave suspicions” about Gilligan’s involvement but had no corroborated proof. The gun, a Colt Python, was found in a raid that led to the arrest of Gilligan and five others Friday.