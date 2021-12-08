Money-Launderer Dubbed ‘The Turkish Gatsby’ Found Living It Up in Miami
HIGH CRIMES, HIGH LIFE
A man dubbed “The Turkish Gatsby” for his lavish lifestyle funded by international money laundering has been spotted in the lap of luxury in Miami. Reporters for a consortium of outlets found Reza Zarrab, 38, in a condo priced at $3.6 million in Miami’s Coconut Grove. Zarrab was arrested in the United States in 2016 and charged with money laundering for business dealings centered on helping Iran evade sanctions the U.S. had implemented. He agreed to testify as part of a plea deal in 2017 order to avoid 130 years in prison. He's still receiving wire transfers from Turkey and buying thoroughbred horses, the Miami Herald reported, though now he does so using fake identities. Department of Justice officials declined to comment to the paper about whether they were aware of Zarrab’s activities.