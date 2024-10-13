RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Spotted Holding Hands After Mom Ethel’s Death
Cheryl Hines appeared by her husband Robert F. Kennedy’s side over the weekend as he mourned the death of his mother, Ethel Kennedy. The actress, 59, and her husband, 70, were photographed hand in hand at the Kennedy family’s compound Saturday in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, the Daily Mail reported. The show of support came in the wake of reports the couple have “barely spoken” since a bombshell report emerged detailing Kennedy's digital affair with 31-year-old New York magazine journalist, Olivia Nuzzi. Hines, however, publicly acknowledged her husband in a tribute to her mother-in-law, Ethel, who died Thursday at age 96.Hines wrote it was a “great honor to have shared laughter and love with Ethel.” She added that she and her husband “spent many warm nights in Hyannis Port having dinner with her and hearing stories from her extraordinary life.”