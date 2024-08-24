RFK Jr. and Trump Go on Dr. Phil—Like Cash Me Outside Girl

Talk show host Dr. Phil announced upcoming interviews with Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. airing next week. The exclusive sit downs will appear on the television personality Dr. Phil McGraw's streaming platform and network, Merit Street.

The former president’s episode goes live on Aug. 27, followed by Kennedy’s the next day. Kennedy’s segment is his second on-the-record conversation with McGraw, he appeared on the talk show in July. Trump appeared on McGraw’s program in June.

According McGraw, Trump shared his reaction to Kennedy suspending his presidential campaign on Friday and endorsing him, with the Independent candidate joining the GOP nominee at an Arizona rally.

“I’m very honored by it. He’s a very smart guy, a different kind of a guy,” the former president says in a teaser posted on Instagram. “Will I have him in the administration? It’s possible. We haven’t really discussed that, but it’s possible.”

Social media users had split reactions in the comment section of McGraw’s post, with one user commenting “Shame on YOU Dr. Phil!!!” while another wrote “Love Dr.Phil so glad he’s on the Light side and not the dark side.”

McGraw’s Instagram post promoting an Aug. 20 interview with Rudy Giuliani garnering similar outrage from commenters.