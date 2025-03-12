U.S. News

RFK Jr. Gives Food Giants an Ultimatum: Remove Artificial Dye or Else

RED ALERT

It’s part of his plan to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

RFK
Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins