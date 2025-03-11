Trumpland

RFK Jr. Invents Totally Modest Catchphrase to Describe Food Getting ‘Healthier’

FATTER FRIES

Make America Healthy Again, with beef fat?

Conrad Quilty-Harper
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Conrad Quilty-Harper

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWoman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
MediaStephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
TrumplandDOJ Official Who Refused to Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights Gets Axed
Julia Ornedo