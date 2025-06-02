Politics

RFK Jr. Can’t Stop Causing Headaches With His Chaotic Health Plans

'INCONSISTENCY EVERY DAY'

Health officials have lashed out at the way the Health and Human Services secretary is pursuing his sweeping agenda.

Ewan Palmer
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a hearing on the Department of Health and Human Services budget.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as the nation’s top health official is raising alarms over his chaotic policy shifts and questionable science.

Top health officials have been left scrambling by Kennedy’s abrupt and often contradictory announcements, often supported by limited—or even nonexistent—research, Axios reports.

Chris Meekins, a managing director at Raymond James and former health official, pointed to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission report on childhood illnesses, which was riddled with fabricated studies, as a sign of Kennedy’s “unserious” agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At the end of the day, they’re going to do what they believe and what they want to do,” Meekins told Axios. “How they go about executing the agenda, I think, is very much in play.”

President Donald Trump (Left) and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attend an event introducing a new Make America Healthy Again Commission report in the East Room of the White House
A Make America Healthy Again report on the causes of the "childhood chronic disease crisis" cited nonexistent studies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kennedy celebrated the release of the MAHA report last week—from which the White House was forced to remove made-up scientific studies—by chugging raw milk with controversial health influencer Dr. Paul Saladino.

Other health experts have expressed growing concern over mixed messages from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about whether healthy children over six months old and pregnant women should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy recently announced that COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women—a direct contradiction of previous guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The justification for the move also contained just eight citations, including a 2022 Newsweek opinion piece from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary.

CDC officials were reportedly blindsided by the switch and only learned of it when Kennedy shared a video announcing it on social media.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 05: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary speaks as he joins U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed new proclamations and executive orders including one that ended federal funding for so-called "gain-of-function" studies. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A document justifying changes to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine guidelines cited just eight sources, including an op-ed from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The CDC has since updated its immunization guidelines to state that healthy children aged from six months to 17 years old may still receive a shot after consulting with a healthcare provider, although there is no such recommendations for healthy pregnant women.

“There’s a new inconsistency every day,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Axios.

“For many of us, what we’re concerned about is that this is all merging into one anti-vaccine message, and it also is merging into [the administration thinking] ‘We can do whatever we want from a regulatory oversight standpoint,’” he said.

Ex-Health Sec Calls ‘BS’ on White House MAHA Report ExcusesHOGWASH
Kenneal Patterson
RFK Jr.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services defended Kennedy’s unconventional methods.

“His approach is deliberate—not traditional for Washington, but urgently needed for a nation that has lost trust in public health institutions,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Axios. “He’s using social media to modernize how HHS communicates—direct, transparent, and public-facing.”

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Daily Beast.

Ewan Palmer

Ewan Palmer

Reporter

ewan.palmer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Blows Up Online as ‘Ketamine’ Dinner Clip Resurfaces
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsDHS Yanks ICE Barbie’s List of ‘Sanctuary’ Cities After Furious Backlash
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandBig Companies Are Running From Law Firms That Caved to Trump
Josephine Harvey
PoliticsBill Maher Clashes With David Mamet Over Trump: ‘You’re Full of S**t!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsStephen Miller Plays Happy Family After Wife Left with Musk
Catherine Bouris