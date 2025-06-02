Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as the nation’s top health official is raising alarms over his chaotic policy shifts and questionable science.

Top health officials have been left scrambling by Kennedy’s abrupt and often contradictory announcements, often supported by limited—or even nonexistent—research, Axios reports.

Chris Meekins, a managing director at Raymond James and former health official, pointed to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission report on childhood illnesses, which was riddled with fabricated studies, as a sign of Kennedy’s “unserious” agenda.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to do what they believe and what they want to do,” Meekins told Axios. “How they go about executing the agenda, I think, is very much in play.”

A Make America Healthy Again report on the causes of the "childhood chronic disease crisis" cited nonexistent studies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kennedy celebrated the release of the MAHA report last week—from which the White House was forced to remove made-up scientific studies—by chugging raw milk with controversial health influencer Dr. Paul Saladino.

Other health experts have expressed growing concern over mixed messages from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about whether healthy children over six months old and pregnant women should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

Kennedy recently announced that COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women—a direct contradiction of previous guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The justification for the move also contained just eight citations, including a 2022 Newsweek opinion piece from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary.

CDC officials were reportedly blindsided by the switch and only learned of it when Kennedy shared a video announcing it on social media.

A document justifying changes to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine guidelines cited just eight sources, including an op-ed from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The CDC has since updated its immunization guidelines to state that healthy children aged from six months to 17 years old may still receive a shot after consulting with a healthcare provider, although there is no such recommendations for healthy pregnant women.

“There’s a new inconsistency every day,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Axios.

“For many of us, what we’re concerned about is that this is all merging into one anti-vaccine message, and it also is merging into [the administration thinking] ‘We can do whatever we want from a regulatory oversight standpoint,’” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services defended Kennedy’s unconventional methods.

“His approach is deliberate—not traditional for Washington, but urgently needed for a nation that has lost trust in public health institutions,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Axios. “He’s using social media to modernize how HHS communicates—direct, transparent, and public-facing.”

HHS did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Daily Beast.