RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump‘s diet a chance.

The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Saturday en route to New York City.

“POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of his entourage.

The meal choice comes as a shock for the Kennedy scion, who has said the food that America’s next leader eats is so unhealthy it’s practically “poison.”

“The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” he said on the podcast, “The Joe Polish Show” in an episode that aired Tuesday. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

POV: walking by the cool kids table 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RWkw6CufKB — Margo Martin (@margomartin) November 17, 2024

The failed presidential candidate, who campaigned under the slogan “Make America Health Again,” also knocked Trump’s well-documented love of Diet Coke.

“And then he [drinks] Diet Coke,” Kennedy added on the podcast. “I was with Dana White the other day... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never.“

Kennedy has frequently named McDonald’s french fries as an example of a product sold in the U.S. that he would regulate the ingredients of when he joins the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Trump proudly pretended to work at McDonald‘s during his election campaign as part of a publicity stunt.

