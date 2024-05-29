RFK Jr. Super Pac Chair to Publish Memoir by Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama

The co-chairman of the largest super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long shot presidential bid announced Tuesday he’s publishing a tell-all memoir by the mother of Hunter Biden’s child that has “revelations that could well impact the outcome of the 2024 election.”

The publisher, Tony Lyons, co-founded the pro-Kennedy pac American Values 2024 and is the president of Skyhorse Publishing, which has put a number of anti-vaccine books on shelves in recent years.

The memoir targeting the president’s son is penned by Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who gave birth to Hunter Biden’s daughter in 2018. It’s titled, Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, and features promotional blurbs that suggest it will paint the president’s son in a negative light.

“Out of the Shadows chronicles that rollercoaster ride of a relationship, touching on the drug cook working in Rosemont Seneca’s kitchen, strip clubs where Hunter might try the pole himself, protecting him from would-be terrorists in New York City, the night she grabbed two guns and was certain she would have to fatally shoot a crazed MMA fighter, and dozens of other stories that make the laptop debacle seem routine,” a description for the book on Amazon read.

The text is sure to be a bad look for the younger Biden, who initially contested Roberts’ paternity lawsuit, claiming he didn’t recall sleeping with her.

The affair took place at the peak of Hunter Biden’s struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. He later agreed to drop his lawsuit and pay child support after a DNA test confirmed the child is his.

Roberts’ memoir, which totals 304 pages, will be available to the public starting on Aug. 20. That release date is likely to come on the heels of Hunter Biden’s trial on federal gun charges, which begins next month. He has also been charged with tax evasion in California, with a trial there slated to begin in September. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Those wanting a copy of the memoir will have to shell out $33 for a hardcover copy, or $15 on a Kindle.