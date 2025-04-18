Politics

RFK Jr.’s Cousin Rips Him ‘Taking the Summer Off’ to Find the Cause of Autism

SUMMER LOVIN'

“You’re going to get us the cause of autism by September. This is great,” Jack Schlossberg said in an X video.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy’s outspoken cousin Jack Schlossberg is trolling the Health and Human Services Secretary for “taking the summer off” to find a cure for autism.

The 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy targeted his 71-year-old relative in a self-facing video in which he began, “Hey RFK Jr. it’s me, Jack, your cousin. I know I’ve been tough on you, but, I’m excited about what you’re doing.”

“You’re going to get us the cause of autism by September,” he added. “This is great. I think it’s awesome you’ve decided to take the summer off.”

Kennedy, a longtime vaccine skeptic, caused controversy Wednesday by claiming that people with autism—a neurodevelopmental disorder—will never play baseball, go out on dates, pay taxes, write poems, or hold down a job.

He also described autism as a “preventable disease” caused by a mysterious environmental toxin and promised to find the disorder’s “cause” by September of this year.

Kennedy has long claimed a link between vaccines and autism. And despite this theory being thoroughly debunked by extensive scientific research, RFK Jr.’s department is reportedly conducting a study examining potential links.

“It’s basically the end of May already, Memorial Day is basically next week and it’s April 18th. So take the summer off, enjoy, mental health, get healthy and get us autism some time after Labor Day,” Schlossberg continued in his sarcastic video.

“Huge props, and don’t listen to these people who are trying to silence you and don’t listen to the people who won’t let you be yourself,” he continued. “Just be yourself and keep telling us the truth because it’s awesome to see and we can’t wait to hear about autism and what you did this summer. Bye.”

He also wrote on his post, tagging his cousin and saying: “Junior’s taking the summer off !! @RobertKennedyJr it’s basically Memorial Day so yes sometime in September works :)."

It comes after Schlossberg jokingly suggested that he is having a baby with Usha Vance.

“I’m having a son !! So excited about this,” he wrote on X earlier this month. “Cannot wait for the birth of my next child because today was the best day of my life. Out of wedlock , yes. But we might get married.”

Briefly after this, he took his joke further on Instagram by posting a picture of JD Vance’s wife seemingly holding a baby with his face roughly cropped over the child’s.

“Little Jason and his mom—You never feel like you’re ready to be a parent. Until one day, you become one,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

