RFK Jr.’s Most Famous Family Member Embraces MAHA With Bill Maher

Chris Pratt is all for his cousin-in-law Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to “Make America Healthy Again,” telling Bill Maher, “I want them all to be successful.”

Pratt was a guest Monday on Maher’s Club Random, where he shared that while he doesn’t “agree with everything” RFK Jr. says, “I love him… I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity.”

The Marvel star explained, “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself,’” he quipped. “It’s like, come on, be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have.”

Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Kennedy’s first cousin Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair run into one another at family events, Pratt said, where they “play cards,” “play Mafia,” or have dinner. But he doesn’t “pick his brain” about his policies when they’re together.

To Pratt’s point about RFK Jr.’s work against “toxicity,” Trump’s Health Secretary has supported more regulations around infant formula and restricting dyes and additives in food, as well as weakened vaccination access by, among other things, canceling millions of dollars in mRNA Vaccine research, despite overwhelming scientific consensus that vaccines are safe, effective, and critical to preventing deadly disease outbreaks. His highly criticized response to the measles outbreak—which cost the lives of two unvaccinated children in Texas—consisted of a push for unproven preventatives like vitamin A, until he finally declared that the MMR vaccine is “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.”

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 4: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at an event where Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins signed SNAP food choice waivers at the USDA Whitten Building on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Pratt said he doesn’t keep up with the news about his cousin-in-law because “when you jump on in on the bandwagon with who is, you know, the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible. And so I don’t know what to believe.” He went on, “I hope there are certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible, toxic stuff out of our kids’ food. I think that’s a great thing. And so, if you just do that, that’s amazing.”

Pratt’s political leanings have been a point of interest among fans, who discovered that he was consuming content from social media accounts that circulate alt-right sentiments and homophobia. The only affiliation the actor has publicly claimed, however, is his Christian faith, though he’s since said he didn’t want to be “the face of religion.” He’s been called out in for aligning himself with Christian figures who spread anti-LGBTQ messages, including by fellow actor Elliot Page in 2019.