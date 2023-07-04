"RHOBH" Star Kyle Richards Dispels Divorce Rumors After Separation Announcement
Gossip Mill
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is shutting down “false stories” following her shocking split from husband, realtor Mauricio Umansky. “In regards to the news that came out about us today, any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” Richards wrote on Instagram Monday night. Yesterday, People announced that the beloved Bravo couple had separated after 25 years of marriage and were “figur[ing] what’s next for them and their family.” Social media, however, had already speculated that the pair were heading for splitsville and discussing rumors of an affair. Richard clarified that there was “no wrongdoing” by either party. “Yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging of our marriage,” The Halloween star wrote. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”