‘RHOC’ Star Is ‘Extremely Apologetic’ After DUI Hit-and-Run, Lawyer Insists
ACCOUNTABILITY
It’s been a rough 24 hours for Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, who received a DUI over the weekend after she struck a home in Newport Beach then fled the scene. On Tuesday, her lawyer Michael Fell told The Daily Beast that the 59-year-old is “extremely apologetic” about the incident. “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday,” Beador’s lawyer said. “She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.” On Monday, Beador’s friend and Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis also discussed the incident on his radio show Jeff Lewis Live, revealing that the Bravo star was “entering counseling this week.” While stating that Beador was dealing with “personal struggles,” he clarified that he “[didn’t] believe” Beador was an alcoholic. Beador personally has yet to comment.