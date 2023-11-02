‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Fired From Real Estate Gig Amid Racism Scandal
AXED
After a Vanity Fair story about the Bravo network claimed Ramona Singer used the N-word when talking to a Black crew member during Season 13’s production of The Real Housewives of New York City, the star was fired from her real estate job at Douglas Elliman. The report said that Singer’s alleged use of the racial slur—which she has denied—led to an official complaint against the production and its parent companies. She was also taken out of the lineup of this weekend’s BravoCon after reports emerged that she texted a Page Six reporter trying to downplay the incident. According to Page Six, Singer was let go on Tuesday and her profile on the Elliman website said, “Page Not Found” on Wednesday. Representatives for Singer and Bravo did not immediately comment to the news website.