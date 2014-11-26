Ribeiro Wins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Alfonso Ribeiro took home the Mirror Ball trophy as he won the Season 19 finale of Dancing With the Stars. Ribeiro, the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, had long been seen as the likely winner in one of the closest seasons of the show to date. The results capped a night that included special performances by Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, and Meghan Trainor. Ribeiro’s victory came after an extremely competitive final that saw the generous judges award him and pro Witney Carson perfect marks for their cha cha- Argentine tango fusion, creating a three-way tie. Fellow finalists Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty and pro partner Mark Ballas (samba-quickstep fusion) and Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (foxtrot-paso doble fusion) also earned perfect marks.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10