Ric Ocasek’s Estranged Wife Can’t Grieve After Being Left Out of Singer’s Will
Ric Ocasek’s estranged wife Paulina Porizkova says she can’t properly grieve the legendary Cars front man’s death after finding out he left her out of his will. Ocask, who died suddenly last September, wrote a letter before his death with instructions that Porizkova, a Czech-born supermodel, should not receive any of his belongings or money because she “abandoned” him during divorce proceedings. “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredibly hurt and betrayal,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “It made the grieving process really, really tricky.” The couple separated after 28 years of marriage in May 2018 and were still living in the same house when he died. Porizkova also spoke about finding Ocasek’s body after he died, calling it “the worst moment of my life.”