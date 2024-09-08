Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend ‘Completely Heartbroken’ After His Death
‘THIS PAIN IS UNBEARABLE’
Amber Williams, girlfriend of popular rapper Rich Homie Quan, says the “pain" of his death "unbearable.” Williams discovered her partner unresponsive at their home Thursday. According to Page Six, on her Instagram story yesterday, Williams said, “I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head…Our house is no longer a home. I'm completely heartbroken." TMZ reports that Williams found Quan on the couch Thursday and initially thought he was fine. Later, she realized his dire state and called 911. In the harrowing call, Williams tells dispatchers she cannot feel a heartbeat and describes foam coming out of Quan’s mouth. His official cause of death has yet to be determined. According to Distractify, Williams and Quan shared two children. In an interview with WSB-TV, Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, called the 34-year-old rapper “a trendsetter.” “I used to tell him there’s a difference between songs and making hits and he made hits and I know that his music will live on forever,” he said.