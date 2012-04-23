Richard Cohen: U.S. Should Intervene in Syria

Should President Obama initiate a military intervention in Syria? Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Rula Jebreal sits down with Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen about the political and economic cost of U.S. action in Syria and if the American people would support it.

Rodrigo Abd

Should President Obama initiate a military intervention in Syria? Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Rula Jebreal sits down with Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen about the political and economic cost of U.S. action in Syria and if the American people would support it.