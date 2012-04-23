Richard Cohen: U.S. Should Intervene in Syria
Should President Obama initiate a military intervention in Syria? Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Rula Jebreal sits down with Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen about the political and economic cost of U.S. action in Syria and if the American people would support it.
