Hubby Sentenced to 65 Years After Fitbit Uncovers Lies Over Wife’s Murder
CASE CLOSED
A judge has sentenced Richard Dabate to 65 years in jail after the family of his murdered wife Connie’s pleaded for at least 60 years’ prison time for her brutal slaying. In May, Dabate was found guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and providing a false statement after Connie’s 2015 killing. Dabate staged an elaborate cover-up of the murder before his 39-year-old wife’s Fitbit unwittingly gave him away when data from the exercise tracker contradicted his claims to police. The 46-year-old Dabate continues to maintain his innocence and intends to appeal the decision, his lawyer, Trent LaLima, confirmed after the ruling at Rockville Superior Court. Connie was fatally shot at the family home two days before Christmas. Dabate claimed a masked intruder broke into the home, tied him up, and subsequently killed his wife, but his story crumbled after details of an affair with another woman who was pregnant with his child emerged, along with evidence from the Fitbit that showed Connie was alive and wasn’t even home when her husband alleged she had been killed. LaLima, in court, questioned the validity of the Fitbit data, while DNA of an unidentified man was found in six places around the home, including the upstairs closet door, family safe, and the handle of the gun used to kill Connie.