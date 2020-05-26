Richard Herd, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Dies at 87
Richard Herd, an actor best known for his roles in Seinfeld and Star Trek, died on Tuesday at age 87 from cancer complications, his wife Patricia Crowder confirmed. Herd appeared in 11 episodes of Seinfeld playing Mr. Wilhelm and also had roles in several different Star Trek series such as Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager. Herd, whose acting career spanned five decades, played an ex-CIA agent in All the President’s Men, as well as Planes, Trains and Automobiles and The China Syndrome. The Boston native also played Supreme Commander John in the 1983 miniseries V and its sequel.
Herd once recalled his 1995 Seinfeld audition, saying, “It was easy. It was fun. It was very inviting. And as I left, I turned around and said, ‘Look, I have to tell you this. I hope it doesn’t make a difference, but I’m a Red Sox fan.’ And they all threw their scripts at me. The next day they said, ‘Come on out and play with us,’” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Herd, who passed away in his Los Angeles home, is survived by his wife of 40 years, as well as his son, daughter, and stepdaughter.