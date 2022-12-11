Sculptor Behind Princess Leia’s Gold Bikini Dies

CHEAT SHEET
The sculptor who created the gold bikini that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia in Return of the Jedi has died at the age of 80, Deadline reports. Richard Miller said that when he finished the skimpy outfit that Jabba the Hutt forces Leia to wear, Fisher found it uncomfortable. “So I glued leather to the interior so she could move around more freely,” he wrote in a tweet a year ago. Miller also created Davy Jones’ beard in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and worked on dozens of other movies.