Richard Moll, Who Played Bull on ‘Night Court,’ Dead at 80

Richard Moll, the towering character actor who played the goofy, gravelly-voiced bailiff Bull on the TV series Night Court, has died at the age of 80.

No cause of death was given for Moll, who passed at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, his publicist told the Associated Press.

Moll appeared on Night Court from 1984 and 1992 and later had small parts in a series of films and shows such as The Flintstones and Scary Movie 2. He also did voice work for video games.

The 6-foot-8 actor did not reprise his role as the rubber-faced court officer—catchphrase: Ohhhh-kay—on the recent reboot of Night Court.