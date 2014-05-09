Richard Parsons Is New Clippers CEO

CHEAT SHEET
Richard Parsons, former chairman of Citigroup and Time Warner, has been appointed chief executive of the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA's decision Friday comes in the wake of former team president Andy Roeser leaving after Donald Sterling scandal erupted. Parsons is now only the third black CEO in the league of 30 teams. Meanwhile, Radar Online released new recordings from Sterling in which the team’s owner confessed that his racist comments were motivated by his desire to have sex with his assistant and rumored mistress, V. Stiviano.