Fitness Guru Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Revealed

The brother of late fitness guru Richard Simmons has revealed his cause of death in a statement to People magazine on Wednesday.

According to Simmons’ brother, Lenny, the L.A. coroner’s office said the TV star’s death at 76 was caused by an accidental mix of complications from recent falls and heart disease.

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” Lenny Simmons said. “The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.