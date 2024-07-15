Richard Simmons Fell the Night Before His Death: Report
NEW DETAILS
Reclusive fitness icon Richard Simmons, who died Saturday at the age of 76, reportedly refused medical treatment after falling at his home just a day earlier. According to TMZ, Simmons fell in his bathroom but denied his housekeeper's requests to get help—citing the fact that it was his birthday and he wanted to be at home. Simmons was reportedly dizzy after the fall and told his housekeeper he might go to seek help the next day. Simmons was found unresponsive the next morning. His cause of death has not yet been determined, and remains pending following an autopsy. Before he left the spotlight in his later years, Simmons was known for his colorful personality, wild outfits, and no-nonsense approach to diet and exercise. His classes and exercise videos shot him to fame in the 1980s and allowed him to help people all across the world lose weight. Prior to his death, Simmons thanked his fans for their birthday wishes via a message on X.