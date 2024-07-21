Richard Simmons Rocks NASA Space Suit in Last Photo Before Death
FAREWELL
Fitness icon Richard Simmons’ last post was revealed by his staff on Saturday. According to a series of messages accompanying the photo, Simmons had planned to have the photo released on July 14, one day after his death. In the photo, Simmons can be seen smiling and wearing an orange NASA suit. The planned caption read, “Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.” It’s unclear when the photo was taken. According to his staff, sharing a photo and caption had been a longstanding tradition for Simmons. “He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting,” his staff shared on X, formerly Twitter. Simmons, 76, was found dead by his housekeeper one day after his birthday. He reportedly suffered a fall the night before his death and refused to seek medical treatment. His official cause of death is still under investigation. A funeral and burial took place Friday, according to Page Six.