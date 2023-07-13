Reclusive Richard Simmons Releases Rare Public Statement on 75th Birthday
‘BIG MILESTONE’
A representative for the reclusive fitness icon Richard Simmons has given a rare update on his 75th birthday—and it’s all good news. “This is a big milestone. I just want to see him happy, which he is,” the rep told Entertainment Tonight. Once a staple celebrity trainer known for his energetic personality, Simmons suddenly disappeared from the public eye in 2014 without notice, causing fans to speculate wildly that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper or was transitioning into a woman, among other theories. The podcast Missing Richard Simmons took the internet by storm in 2017, sparking further curiosity and conspiracy into his mysterious whereabouts. While Simmons has continued to lay low, he previously said he was dealing with health issues and needed to take a step back from the public eye. Here and there, Simmons has made a few subtle comebacks, posting again to his YouTube channel (although the videos are old) during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.