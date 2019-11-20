WOW
Richard Tobin, Alleged Teen Neo-Nazi, Was Volunteer Fighter in New Jersey Hometown
Richard Tobin, the 18-year-old ne0-Nazi group member accused of encouraging people to vandalize Midwest synagogues, serves as a volunteer firefighter in his New Jersey hometown. Fire Chief John McKinney told NJ.com that Tobin has been a volunteer firefighter in Brooklawn for less than a year. He said he was unaware of the accusations against Tobin until he was contacted by a reporter. McKinney says Tobin became a volunteer firefighter through the fire company's “Fire Service Explorers,” which is also a Boy Scouts of America program. McKinney said he never had an issue with Tobin, but declined to comment further. Tobin, a member of the neo-Nazi group The Base, was arrested last week on one count of conspiring with a hate group against the rights of minorities, including Jewish people. The Daily Beast reported that Tobin named two other members of the group to authorities, after two synagogues in Wisconsin and Michigan were vandalized in late September.