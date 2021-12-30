Richmond’s Confederate Memorials May Go to Virginia’s Black History Museum
A NEW HOME
Officials in Virginia have announced that the state’s Confederate war memorials may have a new home at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam announced that if the City Council approves the plan, the museum would partner with The Valentine, a museum in Richmond dedicated to interpreting the city’s history, to determine what the ultimate fate of the memorials should be. Statues recently removed from their place of public prominence have been in storage until their fate could be determined. The 40-foot equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee would be included in the collection given to the museums. As reported by the Associated Press, Mayor Stoney said, “Entrusting the future of these monuments and pedestals to two of our most respected institutions is the right thing to do.”