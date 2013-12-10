Ricin Actress Pleads Guilty

The actress from Texas accused of sending ricin-laced letters from Shreveport to President Obama, Mayor Bloomberg, and the head of Bloomberg's gun control group has pleaded guilty. The deal reached with prosecutors Shannon Guess Richardson, 36, would cap prison time at 18 years. Richardson is accused of not only sending the poison letters, but also of trying to frame her husband for the crime. Richardson had roles in The Walking Dead and the movie The Blind Side.