House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Rick Gates and Michael Flynn

The House Intelligence Committee has issued subpoenas to former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Rick Gates, President Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman. In a statement Thursday morning, the committee said it had subpoenaed the pair for “documents and testimony” in relation to the information they provided to the Mueller Report. The statement says the subpoenas are part of the committee’s investigation into “any counterintelligence threats arising from links between U.S. persons and the Russian government.” The committee said it had issued the subpoenas after the two declined to cooperate fully with Congress, Reuters reported.