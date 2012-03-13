Rick in Alabama: ‘We Did It Again’

Rick Santorum was met with huge cheers from his supporters in Lafayette as he exclaimed at the opening of his victory speech in Alabama, "We did it again," foreshadowing his subsequent win in Mississippi. The former Pennsylvania senator went on to thank his wife and his family, giving a special shout-out to his eldest daughter, Elizabeth, who's campaigning for him in Hawaii. He also knocked Mitt Romney's super PAC and Mitt's alleged claim that he had an advantage in Tuesday's primaries: "Romney spent a whole lot of money against me for being inevitable." As he was concluding his speech, emphasizing his commitment to family and "the centrality of faith in our lives," the numbers came in to reveal that he had won Mississippi's primary as well. Newt Gingrich, pledging to stay in the race, praised Santorum's victory and also mocked Romney's "inevitable" win, knocking his "frontrunner" status after his Deep South losses and citing his spending on super PACs as a lack of "substance" in his campaign.