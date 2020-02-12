Rick Moranis Making Comeback for ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ Sequel
Actor Rick Moranis, who starred in Ghostbusters and Spaceballs, is making a comeback in a Disney reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, who helped build the franchise, starred in the 1989 original as a scientist who accidentally shrinks his children with an experimental shrink ray when they sneak into his lab. Joe Johnston, who directed the original film, will also lead the new rendition. Josh Gad will reportedly star as the son of Moranis’ character, Wayne Szalinski. Gad’s character reportedly aspires to be a scientist like his father but, also like his father, accidentally shrinks the kids. Moranis starred in the 1992 theatrical sequel, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. The newest sequel, titled Shrunk, reportedly started development in 2019.