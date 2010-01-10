Rick Perry for President?

A year ago, Texas Governor Rick Perry's political career was in trouble: Not only was he 24 points behind Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison in the gubernatorial primary, but she was leading every geographical section of the state. Since then, Perry's keen sense of timing and a bit of luck has reversed his fortune, and he is now "poised to become one of the leaders of his party," not only in Texas, but in the nation, according to an article in Texas Monthly. He will go up against Hutchison again in the March 2 Republican primary, and if he wins, he will join the group of potential presidential aspirants for 2012. He already gained crucial supporters, like the Texas Association of Realtors (comprised of entrepreneurs and hustlers who will be among Perry's largest financial contributors). And with big-name GOPers like Sarah Palin and Mark Sanford out of the way (due to various political flubs), and Mitt Romney and Mike Huckabee as the leftovers, Perry actually has a chance. Although he has yet to comment on running for the presidency in 2012, his speaking engagements, travel plans, and television appearances indicate his sights are set on something bigger than Texas.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10