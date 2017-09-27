CHEAT SHEET

    Rick Pitino ‘Effectively Fired’ Amid FBI Bribery Investigation

    USA Today Sports/Reuters

    Rick Pitino, the University of Louisville basketball coach, has been “effectively fired” after being placed on administrative leave, his attorney said. The Courier-Journal reported Wednesday that the coach's contract requires he be given 10 days notice before he is officially fired. Pitino's dismissal comes a day after the FBI charged 10 people for involvement in a corruption and fraud scheme in the NCAA. Louisville's interim President Greg Postel confirmed Tuesday that the university is part of the investigation and said that the allegation “is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university.”

