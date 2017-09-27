Rick Pitino ‘Effectively Fired’ Amid FBI Bribery Investigation

CHEAT SHEET
Rick Pitino, the University of Louisville basketball coach, has been “effectively fired” after being placed on administrative leave, his attorney said. The Courier-Journal reported Wednesday that the coach's contract requires he be given 10 days notice before he is officially fired. Pitino's dismissal comes a day after the FBI charged 10 people for involvement in a corruption and fraud scheme in the NCAA. Louisville's interim President Greg Postel confirmed Tuesday that the university is part of the investigation and said that the allegation “is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university.”