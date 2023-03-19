CHEAT SHEET
Rick Ross' Buffaloes Wreak Havoc on Neighbor's Property
Rick Ross’ pets have frightened his neighbor—not because of their bark or bite, but because they’re buffaloes. The rapper’s pet buffaloes tend to wander into his neighbor’s Fayetteville, Georgia, lawn, according to TMZ, causing panic over the risk to her small children. When she tried to confront the rapper about it, she ended up in a fight with a member of his team, achieving nothing. She said she planned to file a neighbor dispute with the city, as police would not get involved with a civil suit. A contact for the rapper did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.