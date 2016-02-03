Rick Santorum Quits Presidential Race

Former Sen. Rick Santorum will exit the Republican presidential race Wednesday evening. Santorum has struggled to gain any stake in the polls this campaign cycle, after winning the Iowa caucus in 2012. Earlier in the day, he postponed a planned 46-county tour of South Carolina, where he initially had pinned his hopes on gaining some ground in the race. “The Santorum campaign is working to reschedule the senator’s events and he looks forward to returning to South Carolina soon,” a statement read before he dropped out. Santorum endorsed Marco Rubio later in the evening. "We decided that I think we could be better advocates for that in supporting someone who shared those values and is in a better position to do well in this race," he told Greta Van Susteren.
