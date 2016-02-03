CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    WHO?

    Rick Santorum Quits Presidential Race

    Darren Hauck/Reuters

    Former Sen. Rick Santorum will exit the Republican presidential race Wednesday evening. Santorum has struggled to gain any stake in the polls this campaign cycle, after winning the Iowa caucus in 2012. Earlier in the day, he postponed a planned 46-county tour of South Carolina, where he initially had pinned his hopes on gaining some ground in the race. “The Santorum campaign is working to reschedule the senator’s events and he looks forward to returning to South Carolina soon,” a statement read before he dropped out. Santorum endorsed Marco Rubio later in the evening. "We decided that I think we could be better advocates for that in supporting someone who shared those values and is in a better position to do well in this race," he told Greta Van Susteren.

    Read it at CNN