Ricky Gervais Writes Oscars Script

Ricky Gervais just put the controversy of the Golden Globes behind him, so of course it's time create some more. Having not been asked to host the Oscars, the comedian wrote a script for Anne Hathaway and James Franco to read Sunday night. In it he takes Hollywood to task for being self-obsessed, superficial and ignorant. "It's going to be a night of the most privileged people in the world being told how brilliant they are and thanking God for loving them more than ugly poor foreigners," he wrote. Gervais was careful to attack himself more than anyone else, in a self-righteous sort of way: "...[Gervais] doesn't have botox or suck up to important producers - there's something wrong with him."