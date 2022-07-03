Ricky Martin Calls Abuse Claims ‘Completely False’
CHIMING IN
Ricky Martin has denied abuse allegations made against him in a restraining order filed in Puerto Rico. Representatives for the singer told People magazine the allegations at the center of the protection order were “completely false and fabricated.” “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” reps for Martin were quoted saying. Authorities in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado told the AP earlier this week they had tried to serve the star with the protective order but had been unable to locate him. The identity of the person who filed for the restraining order has not been released, and the specifics of the allegations made in the petition were not clear. A police spokesman said only that the order had been filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.