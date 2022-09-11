Ricky Martin’s Nephew Files Police Complaint Against Him

CHEAT SHEET
The Ricky Martin situation just took an unexpected turn. The singer’s adult nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, who accused him of sexual abuse and then recanted, has now filed a police complaint against him. The move comes after Martin slapped Sánchez with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit accusing him of extortion and malicious persecution for making the abuse claim. The Associated Press reports that it’s unclear what Sánchez is now alleging in the sexual assault complaint filed with police in Puerto Rico, and a spokeswoman for Martin had no immediate comment.