‘NYPD Blue’ Actor Ricky Schroder Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Violence
NYPD Blue actor Ricky Schroder was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 49-year-old, who also appeared in the 1980s sitcom Silver Spoons, was reportedly arrested at around 12:30 a.m. in Topanga, California, after officers came to his home and found a female victim with signs of physical abuse. Last month, Schroder was arrested on suspicion of domestically abusing the same woman. He’s being held on $50,000 bail.