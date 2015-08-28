Ricochet Killed Mexican Ex-Con’s Victim

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at San Jose Mercury News
An expert testifying in preliminary hearings in the trial of an undocumented immigrant who shot and killed Kate Steinle on San Francisco’s Pier 14 last month said the death was an accident. “The gun was pointed at the ground,” said ballistics expert James Norris, explaining that the bullet ricocheted more than 100 feet before hitting Steinle, adding, “You couldn’t do this on purpose.” The shooter, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, had been deported five times. Donald Trump used Steinle's death to bash illegal immigration, and it also ignited a national debate over so-called sanctuary cities.