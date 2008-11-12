Ridley Scott to Direct Monopoly

CHEAT SHEET
In this trying time for the housing market, try to wrap your head around this: Ridley Scott is set to direct Monopoly (as in the board game), which he hopes to give a "futuristic sheen along the lines of his iconic 'Blade Runner,'" reports The Hollywood Reporter. No word if he's cast favorite lead actor Russell Crowe as Uncle Pennybags, but the screenwriter of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride is on board. Game-maker Hasbro is collaborating with Universal Studios on several other projects, including Battleship and Ouija Board films.