Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shared the first glimpse of their adorable son Riot Rose on Tuesday, posing for a series of photos that showed the 1-month-old being doted on by his parents and his 16-month-old brother RZA. The images, published by People magazine, showed Riot Rose donning two cute pink outfits while his older brother sported a mini leather jacket as his dad hoisted him on his shoulders. Rihanna “loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” a source told People earlier his year. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”