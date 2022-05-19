Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy, Sources Say
OH, BOY!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their baby boy to the world, sources confirmed to TMZ. The couple first announced they were expecting in January when the pop star was photographed sporting a baby bump in New York City. Sources say the baby was born in Los Angeles on May 13, and his name has yet to be revealed. The “Everyday” rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, opened up about one day becoming a dad during a May 2021 interview with GQ, saying, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020 and went public with their romance in November. Last month he was arrested in connection to a November 2021 shooting. He posted $550,000 bail on April 20.