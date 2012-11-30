Rihanna and Chris Brown Hug

CHEAT SHEET
Who knew a hug could spark so much anger? Rihanna posted a photo on her Instagram account of her embracing and kissing her ex, Chris Brown, eliciting a resounding “ugh” from fans who are flabbergasted that the pop star appears to be reuniting with the man who sent her to the hospital in 2009. “I don’t wanna leave!!! Killed it tonight baby!!!” Rihanna captioned the photo. The PDA comes days after Brown briefly deleted his own Twitter account, following a vulgar tweet-fight with comedian Jenny Johnson.