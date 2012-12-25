Rihanna, Brown Watch Lakers Game

CHEAT SHEET
‘Tis the season for officially rekindled romance? For the first time since their very public breakup, Rihanna and Chris Brown went out publically together, attending the Lakers-Knicks game at the Staples Center. Courtside, of course. The controversial couple haven’t announced if they’re officially back together, but they’ve been seen out in public with increasing frequency lately and have recorded a track together for the songstress’s new album. Brown is still on probation for assaulting Rihanna back in 2009.