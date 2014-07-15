Rihanna Deletes #FreePalestine Tweet

Read it at TMZ
Rihanna has sent a lot of completely crazy tweets, but this is the one she's claiming as an accident. Eight minutes after tweeting #FreePalestine, the pop star deleted her tweet because, according to a TMZ source, "she didn't even realize it was a tweet until she started hearing from her fans." Apparently, she was reading an article about the Middle East conflict when she accidentally tweeted the words. The source says Rihanna is neither pro-Israel nor pro-Palestine, she's just "pro-peace."