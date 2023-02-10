Rihanna Doesn’t Get Paid for Super Bowl Halftime

CHEAT SHEET
Well, this is surprising! Rihanna—and other A-listers chosen to perform—do not get paid for headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. In fact, Forbes reports, the artists sometimes end up shelling out their own cash to ensure the extravaganza meets their standards. The Weeknd and Dr. Dre reportedly spent $7 million each to make sure their shows were up to snuff. But the magazine reports it’s worth it because of the so-called Super Bowl effect. Musicians who take center stage in front of an audience of 200 million people see their own sales and downloads really take off soon after.